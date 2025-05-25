Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged:

How To Train Your Dragon Director Had Very Specific Worries Going In

How to Train Your Dragon director Dean DeBlois explains that he had some very specific concerns heading into the first audience screening.

When it was announced in February 2023 that a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon was in the works, to say that the reaction was mixed would be an understatement. Disney has already gotten pushback for its decision to remake animated films, but people seem to think it was way too soon for How to Train Your Dragon. Maybe the fact that the third film came out in 2019 makes it feel like the franchise just wrapped up, but either way, people weren't thrilled. The fact that Dean DeBlois, who had been involved with the animated films since the beginning, was involved seemed to set people a little more at ease. If DeBlois was there and willing, there must be a reason, so maybe this would work out. Since then, and since footage has started dropping, opinions have been shifting, and people seem pretty excited for this film to come out in June. It had already premiered in April at CinemaCon, and the audience there seemed to enjoy it, but as DeBlois explained to CinemaBlend, he had his own specific concerns the first time they screened the film for audiences.

"It's the first time we played it for anybody," DeBlois explained. "I was certainly worried just because – I shouldn't say worried, I was confident in the movie, but I wasn't confident in whether people would embrace it. You know, they might be too attached to the animated movies. Or, there's that whole discussion of like, 'Why does it even exist?' You know, 'It's too early or 'the animated movies are fine.'"

The reception at CinemaCon was pretty positive, but it's still up in the air as to whether people will show up in theaters. One of the things (some people have said this is a positive and a negative) that people have leveled against How to Train Your Dragon is how close to the animated it looks, like it's going to be shot for shot, so why bother watching? DeBlois explained, "So, it's up to us to try to convince the audience that it's worthwhile. We went down paths to give more character richness or immersive action and build up the mythology a little bit." There's a line to walk where you're respecting the source material and also bringing something new to the table, now we just have to see if How to Train Your Dragon is going to stick that landing for fans while also bringing in new people who haven't ever heard a note of John Powell's beautiful score.

While the review embargo is still up, and they did make sure we knew there were still a few tweaks here and there that needed to be made, I'm happy to report that How to Train Your Dragon is good. As someone very nervous about this and a massive fan of the original film, I walked away very pleased and just as in my feels as I was when I saw the first film for the first time.

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2025 #HTTYD pic.twitter.com/frNTJ2QUvn — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) April 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

