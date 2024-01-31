Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, horror, I Know What You Did Last Summer, sony pictures

I Know What You Did Last Summer Scribe on "Trusting Your Audience"

The writer attached to the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel recently shared her thoughts on a "less is more" approach.

Article Summary Upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel writer vows a "less is more" strategy.

Screenwriter Leah McKendrick highlights the importance of subtlety and trusting the audience.

Rumors of legacy stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt joining are still unconfirmed.

Prinze Jr. clarifies he has received no offer yet despite buzz about the legacy sequel.

After the Scream franchise experienced a well-received cinematic resurgence in 2022, it wasn't shocking to learn that another '90s slasher return was on the horizon with I Know What You Did Last Summer from Sony Pictures. As of now, there's been very little information on the status of the film or even a possible cast that's in the running, though at the very least, we do know that the writer behind the upcoming movie wants to avoid going overboard with pop culture, zeitgeisty moments.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Scribe Says "Less is More"

When speaking to Screen Rant about revamping the film for modern audiences, screenwriter Leah McKendrick discussed the need to pull back for its established audience, telling the outlet, "I think with Jen, my director on I Know What You Did Last Summer, it's scarier if you're seeing it in the eyes. And when we're trusting our actors because I love dialogue. I'm like, 'Oh, look at this witty one-liner. It's going to be a meme.' I'm all obsessed with the pop culture aspects of it and the zeitgeist, the zeitgeisty way that we could spread it. But I have to remind myself that sometimes less is more, and sometimes we just want the strongest moments to be in subtext. Trust your audience. They're going to get it. You don't need to spoonfeed them."

Shortly after the film was announced (and rumored to recruit franchise legacy stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt), Prinze revealed that there wasn't anything on the table just yet. "I have been offered nothing, nothing," Prinze shared in March of 2023, going on to add, "They just said that to get people excited. I haven't spoken to anyone at their company; my agents haven't received an offer from them whatsoever. I had a conversation with the director a few days after they announced that just to be like, 'Yo, what the hell? Why are they saying I'm going to be in a movie that I'm probably not going to be in?' And she said, 'Let me pitch you the idea.' So she's spoken to me about the idea, but I haven't said yes, I haven't received an offer. I have no reason to lie to anyone; I have no skin in the game."

Do you have any specific expectations for the next chapter of I Know What You Did Last Summer?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!