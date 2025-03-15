Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, horror, I Know What You Did Last Summer, sony pictures

I Know What You Did Last Summer Star on What to Expect in the New Film

One of the new additions to I Know What You Did Last Summer shares his thoughts on the film before he wraps filming.

Article Summary Jonah Hauer-King teases fun and fear in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film due this July.

Exciting legacy sequel brings surprises, featuring returning and new cast members for the 90s slasher hit.

Filming wraps up with stars including Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, and original cast members.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, this installment promises a thrilling return to the iconic franchise.

It's taken quite some time to make another installment of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, but we're almost there! And after the lackluster, direct-to-DVD third installment that went largely unnoticed, it's about time we return to the original story that enticed audiences in the '90s. Now, after exciting us with news that the franchise will live on (just like it's hard to kill fisherman), several cast members of the legacy sequel are beginning to wrap filming, and the team is clearly excited about what's to come. Here's what we learned!

In a new interview, Jonah Hauer-King addressed his role in the upcoming legacy sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, hinting that there's plenty of fun to be had when the film hits theaters this summer. Hauer-King reveals, "I have my final filming day on Monday. I did most of it in Sydney last year, and we had three weeks in LA. It's really fun. It's scary, I hope, and kind of hilarious. It's got a great cast. Chase Sui Wonders, who's here with The Studio, and Madelyn Cline, and a few others. And some of the old faces are coming back; not old like age, just old from the previous movies, but they'll be back. There's more surprises, but I won't give anything away. Yeah, it's going to be great. It's out in July."

Given the fact that the cast is still filming, some assumed that it would be postponed until 2026; however, it sounds like we'll still be getting our much-needed dose of I Know What You Did Last Summer later this year!

Everything We Know About the Next Entry of I Know What You Did Last Summer

The confirmed cast of the next I Know What You Did Last Summer installment includes Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Sarah Pidgeon (Gotham), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), and Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid). In addition, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr are slated to reprise their roles in the legacy sequel. The film is slated to be directed by Do Revenge filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with a script penned by Leah McKendrick based on a concept developed between Robinson and McKendrick. The next entry of I Know What You Did Last Summer is expected to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

