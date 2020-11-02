Everything Coming To Hulu In November, From TV Shows To Movies

Hulu will add a ton, and I mean a TON of movies this month. Many of them are, of course, holiday and Christmas films, although action franchises The Expendables and Jason Bourne films join the service, along with a bunch of Bond films from all eras and comedy Knocked Up. Seriously, I think this is the biggest amount of films Hulu has ever added in one month. TV Shows coming include Rick and Morty Season 4, Skins, The Mighty Ones, and the big debut of the new Animaniacs. See the full list of what is coming to Hulu this month down below.

Available November 1

Television

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (Food Network)

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Cooking Channel)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Movies

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children Of The Corn (2009)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 123 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available November 3

Television

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

Movies

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Available November 4

Blue Story (2020)

Available November 5

Braking for Whales (2020)

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3 (BBC America)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Available November 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power: Season 6A (Starz)

Available November 10

Television

A Teacher: Limited Series (FX on Hulu)

Movies

Vik the Viking (2020)

Available November 11

Television

Eater's Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Movies

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You're Mine (2012)

Available November 12

Television

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Movies

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Available November 13

Television

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Movies

Sputnik (2020)

Available November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Available November 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Available November 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Available November 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

Available November 18

Television

No Man's Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Movies

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

Available November 19

Television

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Movies

Amulet (2020)

Available November 20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Run (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Tesla (2020)

Available November 21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3 (eOne)

Available November 24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX)

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available November 26

Bombshell (2019)

Available November 27

Centigrade (2020)

Available November 29

The Big Ugly (2020)