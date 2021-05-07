Idris Elba & Sam Hargrave Will Stay Frosty In Warner Bros Action Film

Idris Elba and director Sam Hargrave have hopped aboard a new action film titled Stay Frosty. Warner Bros won a bidding war for the rights to the film, being seen as an action vehicle for Elba to lead to a franchise ala Keanu and John Wick. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce with Elba and Hargrave. Elba will next be on the big screen in James Gunn's Suicide Squad film, while Hargrave is coming off directing the Netflix Chris Hemsworth hit Extraction, making him one of the most in-demand new action directors in Hollywood. The news was reported on by Deadline.

Idris Elba & Sam Hargrave Are A Match Made In Heaven

"After miraculously surviving a bullet to the head, a man has to figure out who wants him dead and why. He needs to stop the assassin while still making it back home in time to spend Christmas with his son." Elba is an action star waiting to happen, and the man has been one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood these last few years. All he needs is a juicy enough role to sink his teeth into.

He should find that in Hargrave. I don't know if you saw Extraction on Netflix last year, but if you are an action fan, it is a must-watch. After cutting his teeth with The Russo Brothers on many a Marvel film, he proved to have one of the most exciting eyes for action in the game today. About halfway through that film, there is one continuous action take that lasts about 18 minutes that is heart-stopping good. Just seeing that and knowing he and Idris Elba will be collaborating makes this a very anticipated film. More as it comes on this one for sure.