Insidious: Fear The Dark – James Wan Talks Patrick Wilson The Director

Insidious: Fear The Dark is the latest entry in the successful franchise coming later this year, and it will mark the directorial debut of star Patrick Wilson. Producer James Wan has spent more time than most with Wilson on set, and for this fifth film, was jazzed to see him step behind the camera. He had this to say to The Hollywood Reporter about it.

Insidious Will be Welcomed Back With Open Arms

"Well, we all love Patrick. I've done one or two films with that guy. (Laughs.) But I'm super excited for what Patrick's doing with Insidious. One of the things I love best about working with Patrick Wilson is that we don't actually talk about the movie that we are making on set. We geek out about all the movies that we loved growing up, because Patrick and I are roughly of the same generation. We're just constantly geeking out about John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China and all these movies. Patrick reminds me a little bit of Leigh Whannell in that they are not just actors slash whatever; they are filmmakers as well. They're film buffs, and being film buffs, they look at acting from the point of view of what the final film will be like. And so that actually helps inform them as filmmakers. So I'm always very excited when people like Leigh Whannell and Patrick Wilson want to jump behind the camera."

Still not a lot is known about the new Insidious film, as at various times they have said that it takes place ten years after the original, but nothing has been confirmed. We do know that it takes place at a college, and that it will release in theaters on July 7th, 2023.