Is Batman Just a Fascist Fantasy Now? (With DS9 Artist Greg Scott)

Jason is joined by Deep Space 9 artist Greg Scott to discuss the new trailer for Matt Reeves' 2021 film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. Specifically, we debated whether Batman has gone off the rails of heroism. In the trailer, Pattinson's dark knight detective is shown beating a gang member to death and calling himself "vengeance." How is that any different from Death Wish, a perfectly passable might-makes-right fantasy for adults, but completely divorced from any lesson for kids. Batman, Jason says, was out to strike fear into the hearts of criminals, not beat them to death.

Given that this is the major Batman release, why has DC abandoned any sense of hope and heroism, much less justice? The pair talk about how Frank Miller's 1985 work The Dark Knight Returns has shaped every Batman story since, which to Jason's mind takes what is essentially a four-issue irony sketch and turns it into a blueprint for forty years of poser nihilism. Scott, for his part, cautions that it's dangerous to make a judgment based on a trailer. Join us for the conversation and let us know what you think.

