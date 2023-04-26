It Lives Inside Trailer Debuts As NEON Gives Us Nightmares It Lives Inside is the most terrifying horror trailer of the year so far, and we cannot wait to watch it when NEON releases it this year.

It Lives Inside debuted a trailer this morning, and NEON certainly seems like they want to scare the bejeezus out of us. Megan Suri ("Never Have I Ever," Missing), Neeru Bajwa (Jatt & Juliet 1 & 2), Mohana Krishnan, Vik Sahay (Captain Marvel, "Chuck"), and Betty Gabriel (Get Out) star in the film from director Bishal Dutta. This is seriously one of the scariest trailers that has come out in 2023, and there is every chance this will be a huge hit when they release it. No date yet, but a safe bet would be sometime in the fall, and I think this could be this year's big breakout in the genre, like Barbarian and Smile last year.

It Lives Inside Synopsis

"Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it."

Here is a little quote from Dutta about how the concept came together for the film:

"IT LIVES INSIDE initially emerged as an image: a kid on a bike, riding through Rockwellian suburbs. It's right out of an early Amblin film. But what if this kid was escaping a puja, her school outfit wrapped in an ornate dupatta? For me, that image spoke to the duality I felt growing up as a first-generation immigrant in America. "Where do I belong? Which country is my home? Which world is ultimately mine?" After I moved to North America from India at the age of four, a lot of my social education came from watching American horror films. I always wondered, what were families like mine doing while Bruce the shark tore through Amity's waters, while Freddy Krueger slashed teenagers in the dreamscape, and while Jack Torrance chased his son through the maze-like halls of the Overlook? As it developed, IT LIVES INSIDE formed its own dual identity, much like mine. On one hand, it is a love letter to the community and culture that raised me, while on the other, it is a visceral experience that is designed to instill the same raw terror in its viewers that my favorite horror films instilled in me."