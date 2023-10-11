Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: It's A Wonderful Knife, joel mchale, justin long, shudder

It's A Wonderful Knife Trailer Promises Holiday Horrors This Season

A modern, horror take on a holiday classic is coming soon. Check out the trailer for It's A Wonderful Knife opening November 10th.

It's A Wonderful Knife is the latest holiday-themed horror film, though the trailer looks pretty promising. Starring Justin Long (Barbarian), Joel McHale ("Community"), Jane Widdop ("Yellowjackets"), Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps), Jess McLeod ("One of Us is Lying") and Cassandra Naud (Influencer), the film is directed by Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls; V/H/S/99), and written by Michael Kennedy (Freaky). That title is not just a clever one either, as the premise is heavily borrowed from a specific beloved holiday classic. Watch the trailer below to see what I am talking about. Man, does Long just have the most punchable face in this one.

It's A Wonderful Knife Synopsis

A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers' life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she'd never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE by way of SCREAM.

On making It's A Wonderful Knife, director MacIntyre wanted to put his own stamp on horror Christmas: "Being from a small town that takes Christmas a little *too* seriously, holiday movies were a staple of my childhood. As a blossoming horror fanatic, I gravitated towards the off-beat ones, like SCROOGED and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS. These films, even with their clever macabre twists, still brought a ton of heart. IT'S A WONDERFUL KNIFE follows in that same tradition, dark and uplifting at the same time, for those who gather around the tree and pop in a copy of SCREAM or BLACK CHRISTMAS. It's a fun, scary roller-coaster ride that welcomes audiences of all backgrounds into a warped snow globe of a world, and we're pumped to share it with everyone in time for the holidays!"

The film will be in theaters on November 10th and will be released on Shudder as well; my guess is in time for the holiday season.

