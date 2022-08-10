Jafar Drawing by Aladdin Animator Nik Ranieri Hits Auction

Disney has introduced some truly iconic villains to the world. One of the most memorable is Jafar from Aladdin. With style and a unique sense of elegant evil, the beard-twirling villain sought to topple the kingdom, rise to power, and claim Jasmine for his bride. He's certainly one of Disney's villains who gets the closest to actually pulling off world domination in his quest for power, which alone makes him an icon. Now, you can own an incredible piece of art featuring Jafar's leering grin by supervising animator on Aladdin, Nick Ranieri. Check out this unique listing over at Heritage Auctions, and remember, Disney fans, be swift in your bid because you don't want to miss this. It is a one-of-a-kind original drawing.

The Sultan's Royal Vizier is after Aladdin's magic lamp in his quest to take over Agrabah. His elegance and dry wit mask his evil intentions, and he is considered a primary member of the Disney Villains franchise. Here he is with a sinister smile, as drawn by his supervising animator in Aladdin, Nik Ranieri. Some of the other films and characters Mr. Ranieri worked on include Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (Roger), The Little Mermaid (Ursula), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), and Hercules (Hades). The art is in black marker over graphite on tan paper, and was created at a Chicagoland Mid-West Animation Lecture event, circa 1994-95. The matted black marker over graphite drawing fills the tan paper in an opening measuring approximately 15.5" x 22". Framed with glass; frame size is 21.5" x 28". The frame is sold as-is. Art condition is Fine.

Disney fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this Aladdin drawing featuring the villainous Jafar. Best of luck in your acquisition of eeeeevil!

