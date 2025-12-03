Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash Wraps Up The First Saga, 4 And 5 Are Another

Director James Cameron has confirmed that Avatar: Fire and Ash is "a culmination of a saga," and this film is more a third act than a sequel.

The box office performance of Fire and Ash may determine the timeline for additional Avatar sequels.

There has been an ongoing sentiment that everyone is talking about Avatar: Fire and Ash as if it is the end of the franchise, even though there are two more movies on the way. The conversations around movies four and five have gotten a lot more vague, like no one is sure they are going to happen, and director James Cameron seems very chill if this is the last film in Pandora; if this flops, he'll just write a book to wrap all of this up. If you've also been getting the vibes that this is an ending with two more movies on the horizon, Cameron admitted to io9 that Avatar: Fire and Ash is the culmination of a saga that began with the first film, so in many ways, this is wrapping up the story that began in movie one.

"I think you've got a little bit of experience with sequels and how you have to deliver beyond the audience's expectation, take them from the familiar to the new each time," Cameron said. "I don't think of Fire and Ash as a sequel. I think it was a culmination of a saga. I like 'saga' better than 'sequel' because a lot of where we were going with the story was in the original architecture of the story. So if you think of this as the third act, I think that's healthier. As opposed to a typical Hollywood sequel, where they make a bunch of money with a movie and then they're like, 'Oh, crap. We've got to scramble around and get a new script. Maybe it's not so good, but let's just shoot it and get it out there.' That's not what we're doing here at all. It's a long game. And I went into it knowing that we'd be playing a long game and betting that the audience would come along with us and care about these people. Because they may be 10 feet tall and blue, but they're people."

So with Avatar: Fire and Ash wrapping things up in many ways, where does that leave the fourth and fifth movies? It's becoming increasingly unclear whether they are happening, with Cameron likening them to 'vaporware' at the moment. However, he explained that movies four and five make up "its own saga. It's got a beginning and a middle and an end that plays out across these two films. They're vaporware right now." So the Avatar franchise isn't five sequels, it's a trilogy with another film and a sequel at the end. The box office of this third film is likely to dictate the timeline for movies four and five, but no one should be surprised if there is a longer wait, all things considered.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

