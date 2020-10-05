James McAvoy And Claire Foy To Star In My Son For STX Films

James McAvoy and Claire Foy have signed on to star in a remake of 2017's My Son for STX Films. The story is about an absentee father who goes off searching for his kidnapped son in southeast France. Director Christian Carion, who made the original French thriller, will again helm this one. The twist in this remake? James McAvoy will not be given a script or dialogue. He will only know the basics of the story and will have to improvise his scenes around the rest of the production, who are working off a script. That sounds…really interesting, to be honest. Leave it to James McAvoy, am I right? Variety had the news earlier today first.

James McAvoy Goes Method Again

"We're thrilled to be working with Christian to create 'My Son' for worldwide audiences," said Adam Fogelson of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. "James McAvoy will be doing the detective work of the film in real-time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like 'My Son,' and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film, which is certain to thrill audiences."

This is not the first time he has done this sort of thing for a role, as he tends to go the Daniel Day-Lewis route for roles like this one. Anyone who has seen Split knows what I am talking about. The pairing of him and Foy is an inspired one, and it will be really curious to see how this one plays out on screen. For the life of me, as I sit here, I cannot think of another instance of this happening before. Improv sure, but not from just one actor on set. Filming will start in Scotland for this one next month.