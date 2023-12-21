Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman, aquaman and the lost kingdom, film, james wan, Warner Bros

James Wan Describes the Lost Kingdom in the Aquaman Sequel

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom filmmaker James Wan recently revealed that this time around, the upcoming DC film includes darker nuances.

This week, we'll likely witness the next (and final) chapter of the complex DC film slate through Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with a big showdown planned for Aquaman and company. And considering that the director of the film comes from the world of horror storytelling, there's probably going to be a little darkness enveloping the film's exploration of unchartered territory.

James Wan Taps Into His Darker Storytelling Capabilities in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

While talking to Collider earlier this month, veteran filmmaker James Wan shared a few details about the backdrop of the upcoming Aquaman movie, explaining, "Obviously, the movie is called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and we're hinting already in all the marketing material that the Lost Kingdom is not necessarily a fun, happy-looking place, and so what that meant is it just gave me the opportunity to lean a little bit more into the darker part of storytelling and visual filmmaking as well. It's kind of cool to create; I don't know how I would describe them, like underwater zombies? [Laughs] I don't know what they are really, but they're basically monsters from another world on our planet."

When asked what the filmmaker would like to pursue next, Wan admits," You know, I have a tendency to want to go back and forth. So whenever I make a smaller film, I wanna go and make a big film. Whenever I'm doing a big one, I'm like, 'Oh, I wanna go and do a smaller film,' and when I do my smaller films, it tends to be a horror film. So, you know, I feel like the itch for horror is potentially calling, but we'll see."

The official synopsis explains: Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

It would be incredible to see Wan make a massive return to the horror genre since it's already finding its way into his current projects, so let's make that dream happen, yeah?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes into theaters on December 23, 2023.

