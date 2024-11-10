Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, halloween, Halloween Ends, jamie lee curtis, Universal Pictures

Jamie Lee Curtis Hasn't Completely Closed the Door on Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis leaves a little room for hope regarding her future with the Halloween franchise after Halloween Ends.

Jamie Lee Curtis hints she might return to the Halloween franchise, despite Laurie Strode's story ending in Halloween Ends.

The actress's comment has ignited fan speculation about a potential comeback for her iconic character.

Laurie Strode's evolving character, from scared teen to resilient survivor, leaves doors open for new tales.

Curtis's impact as Laurie solidifies her as an iconic figure in the horror genre, leaving fans craving more.

Halloween Ends was widely regarded as the final chapter in the iconic saga of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), a character who has become synonymous with the horror genre. And at the time of its release, Halloween Ends was intended to provide a fitting conclusion to Laurie's story, divisively tying up loose ends and delivering a sense of closure to the character's extensive and successful run. But is she really done?

Jamie Lee Curtis Won't Say "Never" Regarding a Possible Halloween Return

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Curtis hinted that the door might not be entirely closed on Laurie Strode. "I have hung up my bell bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished [Laurie] to the ages with a warm, 'aloha,' and a thanks for all the years and memories," the actor notes. Curtis then continues, "And yet, if I've learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it's never say never. Goodbye."

This statement has sparked viral excitement and speculation among fans, who are now wondering if Laurie Strode could make a return in future installments of the Halloween franchise. Curtis's comments suggest that, while she has officially bid farewell to the character, she remains open to the possibility of reprising her role under the right circumstances.

Laurie Strode's journey has been marked by resilience, strength, and an unwavering determination to protect her family and herself from the evil that is Michael Myers. Her character has evolved over the years, from a terrified teenager in the 1978 original to a hardened survivor in the recent trilogy. Despite the film's intent to close the chapter on Laurie Strode, Curtis's recent comments indicate that the legacy of the character may still have room for further exploration. However, whether or not Laurie will return to the screen, her impact on the horror genre and her status as a beloved character is undeniable.

