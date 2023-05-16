Five Nights At Freddy's Teaser Trailer & Posters Are Here Blumhouse released the first teaser and posters for Five Night's At Freddy's this evening. The film releases October 27th.

Five Nights At Freddy's finally has a teaser trailer and a slew of new posters after months of teasing. The film will release on October 27th, 2023, both in theaters and on Peacock the same day. Even in fans' wildest dreams, I don't think anyone thought it would come out before the end of the year. Emma Tammi has been tapped to direct the film, with the film's animatronics being made by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Scott Cawthon, the game's creator, and Jason Blum will produce the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback handled writing the script. The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have A Ghost, 9-1-1), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes).

Five Nights At Freddy's Will Be Huge

"Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through.

