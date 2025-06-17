Posted in: Movies, Theme Parks | Tagged: halloween horror nights, Jason Universe, Jason Voorhees

Jason Voorhees House Coming To Halloween Horror Nights This Year

Jason Voorhees will be the star of his very own house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios theme parks.

The new attraction draws from the entire Friday the 13th "Jason Universe" for a terrifying experience.

Halloween Horror Nights runs August 29–November 2 in Orlando, and September 4–November 2 in Hollywood.

Tickets and special passes are now available, with package deals and event upgrades for both locations.

Jason Voorhees is back. Not on the big screen, but this is exciting as well, as Universal has announced that this year's version of the mega-popular event Halloween Horror Nights will include a house devoted to Jason and the universe of the Friday the 13th film franchise. The house will tell an original story, pulling from all of the "Jason Universe," as they call it now. Dates for HHN this year stretch from August 29 through November 2 at Universal Studios Orlando and from September 4 through November 2 out in Hollywood. Full details on how to purchase tickets and special passes can be found below. This is pretty exciting for Jason Voorhees fans, and one step closer to bringing one of our favorite slashers back to the screen.

Jason Voorhees Will Fit Right Into Horror Nights

For years, Jason has tormented audiences and is considered one of the most notorious villains in cinematic history. This fall, the twisted, creative minds behind Halloween Horror Nights pay homage to the machete-wielding slasher in a horrifying haunted house that re-awakens the legend to terrify old and new fans alike. "Jason Universe" will take Halloween Horror Nights guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason's ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims. Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason's heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real.

"Guests can purchase tickets and event-inclusive vacation packages for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights, which will run 48 select nights from August 29 through November 2, and feature 10 terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, live shows and more. Products on-sale now include single-night tickets and event upgrades such as Halloween Horror Nights Express Passes, the R.I.P Tour and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour. Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200 on a special vacation package that includes hotel accommodations, one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights, daytime admission to enjoy Universal's theme parks – including the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park, exclusive benefits and more (package savings vary based on length of stay). For additional details on all available products, click here. A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood, which runs select nights from September 4 through November 2, are now available, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides entry to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), the R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again. Click here to purchase tickets and for Terms and Conditions."

