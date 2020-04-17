Jaws Swims Onto 4k Blu-ray On June 2nd, Steelbook At Best Buy

One of the most iconic films of all-time is heading to 4K Blu-ray. Jaws will celebrate 45th anniversary by finally releasing onto 4k on June 2nd, with over three hours of special features on the disc. The Steven Spielberg classic features a lenticular cover and also includes a regular Blu-ray disc and a digital code for the film as well. Three documentaries will be in the special features, and this will be the best that the film has ever looked for home viewing. The release will also include an exclusive 44-page booklet as well. You can see the cover for the Jaws 45th anniversary 4K release below.

Jaws 45th Anniversary 4K Special Features

The three documentaries featured on the disc will look at the making of the film, the impact the film made on not just the film industry, but society as a whole, and what went into restoring the film for this release. Deleted scenes, outtakes, storyboards, trailers, and more are also included. The 44-page book contains photos and storyboards from the archives. The full features list is below.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD and BLU-RAYTM:

The Making of JAWS

The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of JAWS

JAWS : The Restoration

Deleted Scenes and Outtakes

From the Set

Theatrical Trailer

ADDITIONAL BONUS FEATURES On BLU-RAYTM:

Storyboards

Production Photos

Marketing JAWS

JAWS Phenomenon

Finally, Best Buy will have an exclusive Steelbook for the release. It features alternate artwork and comes with everything in the regular release as well. You can check that out below.

Basically, if you already own Jaws, you might not need this release per se. But, if you have 4K capabilities for your home, this is an instant buy. One of the all-time classics looking and sounding the best it possibly can? That is a no-brainer. You can already preorder this release in many, many different places, including the Best Buy Steelbook on their online store right now.