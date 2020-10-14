Jiu Jitsu: Mortal Kombat Meets Predator in Nicolas Cage Sci-Fi Action

Cross off "martial arts, sci-fi, fantasy action" if you had that for your next genre on your Nicolas Cage film type off your bingo card. In what can easily pass for a standard 90s dystopian cyberpunk setting any Canon Films fan would be proud of, Jiu Jitsu comes from the minds of director Dimitri Logothetis and co-written by Jim McGrath, both previously worked together on the Kickboxer sequels: Vengeance (2016) and Retaliation (2018).

"After we successfully reintroduced the Kickboxer franchise to a new generation of martial arts fans with the sixth and seventh entries in the series, we set out to up the ante with a Sci Fi Martial Arts franchise that could bring the same kind of intensity and longevity to a new arena," Logothetis told Collider. "Jiu Jitsu is guaranteed to satisfy the millions of martial arts and science fiction lovers across the globe with world-class martial artists, stuntmen go-to expert Alain Moussi joining superstar Nicolas Cage for some formidable, no holds barred fight sequences set in exotic Burma."

Jiu Jitsu features a variety of action superstars in addition to Moussi, including Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, and JuJu Chan. Cage likely provides all the quotable lines, "Cagisms," and do his share of kicking ass. The Paramount Pictures/Avenue Entertainment film comes to theaters, on-demand and digital on November 20.

Jiu Jitsu Synopsis

Every six years, an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in a battle for Earth. For thousands of years, the fighters that protect Earth have won…until now. When celebrated war hero Jake Barnes (Alain Moussi) is defeated by Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from amnesia, Jake is rescued by Wylie (Nicolas Cage), Keung and his team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters. They must help Jake to regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind.