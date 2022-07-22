John Wick 4 Teaser trailer Drops At SDCC

John Wick 4 has a teaser trailer. Star Keanu Reeves crashed the Director's On Directing panel, revealing not only the first teaser for his fourth go around as Wick, but a poster as well. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Rina Sawayama all join Reeves in the new film. The trailer can be found below.

John Wick 4 Is Still Shrouded In Mystery

Chad Stehelski is still in the director's chair, this time working from a script by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten. The world of John Wick is also expanding, as spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, is in the works right now, which just saw Promising Young Woman writer Emerald Fennell board the project, which will center on de Armas's young assassin who seeks revenge for the murder of her family. Also in the works still is The Continental, a television series set in the broader Wick-Verse that boasts a huge cast including Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, and Marina Mazepa. That has been in development since 2017.

All in all, John Wick is going nowhere anytime soon, so those of us who think the films maybe start to feel the same as the last one, get ready cause they are not going to stop. This trailer was a very good one to kick off the marketing, and the poster is epic looking. All in all, not a bad day to have been in Hall H for this surprise, no? John Wick 4 will be out in theaters on March 24th, 2023. Until then, we will keep you posted on all the new trailers and such as we get them.