Jordan Peele Talks Future Cinematic 'Nope' Stories

If you've seen Jordan Peele's incredible third film Nope, you're likely aware of how grand and ambitious the cinematic experience was. You're also aware of how successful it was in establishing unpredictable world-building, even if that requires there to be some necessary vagueness for the time being! Now, after the launch of the film on VOD platforms for rent, Peele is claiming that there could be other Nope stories worth telling in the future.

During a recent interview with The New York Times regarding all things Nope, the topic regarding the in-film television series Gordy's Home was discussed. The director teased, "It's the question I get the most, which kind of makes it the question I'm least inclined to answer with anything defining, at least at the moment. But I can say, from a character-driven standpoint, the scene is about a moment in which a dissociative psychological switch gets flipped for the character. It is about a moment that changes something within you."

In the same interview, the conversation shifted to a character who was eventually removed from the film, listed as "Nobody," and Peele hinted that that's another topic that might be revisited one day. The filmmaker went on to explain, "The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."

The film has now surpassed $100 million at the box office, earned itself a generally positive reception from critics, and solid love from moviegoers, so it doesn't seem too farfetched to expect more of the Nope universe one day.

Would you like to see any particular ideas explored for a follow-up film?