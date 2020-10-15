Trailer Debuts For Boxing Drama Jungleland Starring Charlie Hunnam

New boxing drama Jungleland debuted its trailer this morning. Starring Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jonathan Majors, and Jessica Barden. It is directed by Max Winkler and is about two brothers trying to make it in underground bare-knuckle boxing. It sounds a lot like The Fighter mixed with about a dozen other boxing films. That doesn't mean it doesn't look good, though, as Jungleland looks like it could be a breakout hit this fall. It certainly has a good cast. See what I mean in the trailer below, which debuted on Collider this morning.

Jungleland Synopsis & Poster

"Stanley (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O'Connell) are two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stanley fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathan Majors), they're forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high-stakes fighting tournament. While Stanley trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart, but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches."

This is right up my alley. The only way it could be more up my alley would be if it was a Blumhouse production and had some kind of spooky ghost twist to it. Boxing films are always good for a watch, and that extends to bare-knuckle boxing as well. Hunnam will make this better than it should be, and with the lack of releases soaking up press this fall, look for Jungleland to possibly make some noise. It will open up in select theaters on November 6th and PVOD on November 10th, so if you want to see it, you will be able to.