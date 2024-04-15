Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jonathan bailey, jurassic world

Jurassic World: Jonathan Bailey In Talks To Join The Cast

Wicked star Jonathan Bailey is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the new Jurassic World film set to be released in July 2025.

Article Summary Jonathan Bailey in negotiations to join the new Jurassic World film set for July 2025.

After success of Jurassic World: Dominion, a fresh sequel is unsurprising.

David Koepp is back writing, with Gareth Edwards slated to direct.

Scarlett Johansson is in talks to star as well, boosting the anticipated cast.

We didn't get any more news about the new Jurassic World film at CinemaCon last week; Universal was [rightfully] too busy doing a victory lap and hyping up the rest of the 2024 releases. However, this film will be a significant part of 2025 and will start shooting very soon. The cast is starting to fill out, allegedly. It's still a bit uncertain as to who has signed what and who is actually part of this cast. However, Deadline is reporting that Jonathan Bailey, whom Universal just finished working with on Wicked, is in talks to join the cast of the new film. It makes sense; if he were good to work with during Wicked, they would want to snatch him up to work with him again. Bailey was a star on the limited series Fellow Travelers on Showtime.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Considering the words "Jurassic World" are involved, we can guess what timeline this film will follow. Director Gareth Edwards is attached to direct, and Scarlett Johansson has joined the cast with a July 2, 2025 release date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!