Kris Anka, Character Designer For Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2

Kris Anka is a comics artist best known for his work on X-Men, Runaways, Star-Lord, The Pride, Captain Marvel, and his re-design of Spider-Woman. Back in March, we learned that Kris Anka was to be working on the sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, though not in what capacity.

This past week, he gave us a little update. When asked why he wasn't drawing any comic books right know, especially any of the current X-Men books, he replied "Because I'm currently working as a character designer on Spider-Verse 2 as my full-time job". Which is one hell of a good reason…

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in December 2018 featuring the Miles Morales incarnation of Spider-Man, produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It starred Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber. The story follows Miles Morales as he becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to save New York City from Kingpin. The look of the movie was inspired by artists including Sara Pichelli, Kyle Baker, Bill Sienkiewicz and Steve Ditko. It won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards, 46th Annie Awards, and 76th Golden Globe Awards.

The sequel was announced last November was originally planned to be released on April 8, 2022, but was delayed until October 8th 2022 as a result of the shutdown.

Joaquim Dos Santos and David Callaham are set to respectively direct and write the sequel, which will continue Miles Morales's story. In addition to Lord and Miller returning in some capacity, the sequel will feature Takuya Yamashiro, the main character of the Japanese Spider-Man series.[ The film entered production in June this year.