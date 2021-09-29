Karate Kid Collection Coming To 4K Blu-ray On December 7th

Karate Kid fans will have a busy December. Not only will the new season of Cobra Kai be out on Netflix on December 31st, but now Sony will release the original trilogy on 4K Blu-ray on December 7th. Most of the new features on the discs are brand new deleted scenes from parts 1 and 2, and the six-disc set will feature Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for all three films. Besides that, there will be trailers and such as always. The three sets come in one larger box as well. You can see the covers and box down below.

Karate Kid 4K Blu-ray Set Special Features

THE KARATE KID

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Mastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

NEW: Deleted Scenes

Deleted Scenes "Remembering The Karate Kid"– A reflective look back with stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove.

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Blu-Pop™ Pop-Up Track

Commentary with Director John G. Avildsen, Writer Robert Mark Kamen and Actors Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita

"The Way of The Karate Kid" Multi-Part Making-Of Featurette

"Beyond the Form" Featurette

"East Meets West: A Composer's Notebook"

"Life of Bonsai" Featurette

THE KARATE KID PART II

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Mastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

NEW: Deleted Scenes

Deleted Scenes "Remembering The Karate Kid"– A reflective look back with stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove.

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC™

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Blu-Pop™ Pop-Up Track

Commentary with Director John G. Avildsen, Writer Robert Mark Kamen and Actors Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita

"The Way of The Karate Kid" Multi-Part Making-Of Featurette

"Beyond the Form" Featurette

"East Meets West: A Composer's Notebook"

"Life of Bonsai" Featurette

THE KARATE KID PART III

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision.

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1