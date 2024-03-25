Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: dc, film, guardians of the galaxy 3, Karen Gillian, marvel, mcu, Nebula

Karen Gillian on Nebula's Ending in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillian offers her thoughts on Nebula's future and the possibility of working with James Gunn again.

Article Summary Karen Gillian discusses Nebula's growth and her hopeful future post 'Guardians Vol. 3'.

She expresses interest in reuniting with director James Gunn, marveling at a decade of Nebula.

The potential for Nebula's return in the MCU remains open, despite 'Guardians Vol. 3' closure.

Gillian contemplates her future, including possible work with Gunn in DC, with excitement.

When James Gunn's final Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, was released, it truly felt like the end of an era. Because, across the entirety of the vast MCU, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was one of the rare titles to earn itself a trilogy, consistent reviews, impressive box office numbers, and a mostly complete story. Of course, at one point, we'll very likely see the return of the title with a brand new or revamped lineup, as we briefly witnessed in its final moments. But in the meantime, we're currently left with a handful of endings that have to be taken at face value, including a brand-new quest for fan-favorite character Nebula, played by Karen Gillian.

Now, Gillian is getting the chance to offer her stance on Nebula's conclusion and how the character has evolved throughout the popular film series.

Karen Gillian Says Nebula Found a "Sense of Purpose"

When asked if she believes Nebula will flourish in her new role, Gillian tells THR, "Yeah, I'd like to think so. Nebula has got a real sense of purpose now, and it's such a major part of healing. She's been through so much, and now she can finally accept love and show love towards other people. So the last stage of all that healing is helping other people, and that's exactly what she's doing." As a follow-up, the site asked if she'd now follow James Gunn to DC, with the actor adding, "The fact that Nebula turned into ten years of work is the greatest thing that's happened to me. So, I like to leave things up to the universe a little bit and see what happens, but I would absolutely love to work with James again. He's the best."

It did feel like Marvel and Gunn attempted to bring a lot of closure to several of these stories, including Nebula's. However, with something as ambitious and character-heavy as the MCU, there's always a chance that we could end up seeing Nebula return in some capacity. Would you like to see Nebula return to the MCU? Or do you think Gillian would be a great asset to DC working with Gunn?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently available to stream on Disney+.

