Guardians of the Galaxy Director Reflects on Franchise Experiences Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn is sharing his feelings about concluding the epic stories he's helmed for three films.

Everything eventually ends, and that time is officially here for Marvel's live-action Guardians of the Galaxy. But don't fret, because while it's still a sad occasion for fans, it was quite a ride over three team films, a holiday special, and even multiple crossover appearances that helped make these characters a key piece of the MCU's lighter content.

However, if the characters from the franchise happen to return in future installments, it won't be by the hands of writer and director James Gunn, who has carefully crafted each film – all leading up to his final installment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Since the new film has been in theaters long enough for its die-hard fans to have experienced it already, Gunn can now reflect on the family he gained throughout his time with Marvel.

Bringing Guardians of the Galaxy to an End for Writer and Director James Gunn

While speaking to The New York Times about his time within the MCU and wrapping the Guardians of the Galaxy story on his own terms, Gunn shares that he's feeling a combination of "Satisfaction, relief and just a real gentle pat on my back going, 'OK, now we've got the next phase to work on, and I'm comfortable doing that.' Whatever Marvel does with those characters, I can't wait. I hope they use them. I can't wait to see another filmmaker take on the Guardians, and I hope that they do it in a way that they take ownership of the characters. But I feel good; I feel happy. Making the friendships that I made on this film series and having people in my life who are my closest allies — I mean, I've been to five weddings of the Guardians. I was at Chris's wedding, Chris spoke at my wedding. Pom was one of Karen's bridesmaids. It's a great little group of people, and I am really, really lucky."

When asked if his story feels slightly comparable to Rocket's, Gunn also notes, "Oh, there's no doubt that my journey is similar to Rocket's. When it comes to those things, I used to push other people away, accepting myself as I am and accepting other people's love; it's been something that I've struggled with over the years and come to terms with much more than I have in the past."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in theaters if you're ready to see how everything concludes in Marvel's popular, lighthearted superhero epic.