Kayne West Says The Star Wars Prequels Are Better Than The New Trilogy

Kayne West has a lot on his plate right now. He is running for president…I think? He is doing more and more interviews at the moment as well, including a recent one on The Joe Rogen Podcast. While they covered a variety of topics, one in particular got Mr. West pretty fired up: Star Wars. The prequels specifically. Yes, Kayne West is quite the fan of the second Star Wars trilogy it turns out, and he pulled no punches when discussing how The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith in particular are miles better than the third trilogy of films Disney released the last few years.

The most important thing Mr. West said today in his interview with Joe Rogan: pic.twitter.com/DnA1jGLGC0 — Dylan Landis 😤 (@DLandis07) October 24, 2020

On Star Wars Revenge of the Sith, Kayne West and I Agree

"And this is about to make me mad, right here. The first time you've seen me get made in an interview. They said George Lucas' prequels were worse than the corporate-made Disney Star Wars. Like Revenge of the Sith? We saw how Darth Vader was made! Like I watched that 10 times during COVID. 'Don't jump Anakin, I've got the high ground!' I'm saying the prequels are better than anything…and I'm sorry Disney/Star Wars design team…no man, this is George. This is his baby. That thing was set in his heart to show us as children to show us The Hero's Journey."

Oh Kayne, this is far from the first time we have seen you get mad in an interview. I do agree with him though, as Revenge of the Sith is far and away the most underrated Star Wars film. Still not a great film by any stretch, but a good, solid entry in the franchise. Man, I never, ever thought I would be agreeing with Kayne West about anything, ever. 2020 really is quite the strange year.