Killer Book Club Announced At Netflix Geeked Week

Killer Book Club is a new Spanish language slasher film coming to Netflix, announced this afternoon at Geeked Week. The first teaser for the film was shown, and it is creepy. Carlos Alonso-Ojea directs the story of a group of teenagers threatened by a "creepy clown." Killer Book Club stars Veki Velilla, Álvaro Mel, Carlos Alcaide, Hamza Zaidi, Priscilla Delgado, Iván Pellicer, Ane Rot, and María Cerezuela. You can see the creepy first teaser for the film below.

Killer Book Club Already Sent Chills Down My Spine

"Mysterious young people and a creepy clown… What more could you ask for? 'The Criminal Readers Club' is the new Spanish horror movie that will soon be released on Netflix." Why does it have to be a clown? Is there anything creepier than a clown, cause if there is, keep it to yourself, I do not want to think about it. I love the simplicity here; not enough horror films do this type of thing anymore. All trailers go for jump scares and show some of the kills before we even set foot in the theater or get to our couch in this instance. Less is more for horror teasers, and Killer Book Club gets that.

That is about all we know about this one. More will be released soon, I am sure, as Geeked Week has shown me one thing: Netflix has both feet firmly planted in the horror pond, and they are not moving anytime soon. Between all of the shows that were shown yesterday, and a plethora of horror coming this summer film-wise, Netflix is one of the go-to streamers for horror, and nobody can dispute that. We will bring it to you when they release more info, like a full trailer or a release date or anything for Killer Book Club.