King of Beggars: Classic Stephen Chow Kung Fu Comedy Gets New Blu-Ray
The classic Stephen Chow kung fu comedy King of Beggars is getting a new remastered Blu-Ray release from Eureka Video.
Article Summary
- Stephen Chow's King of Beggars gets a new 2K-restored Blu-ray from Eureka Video, limited to 2,000 copies
- First-ever Blu-ray release outside Asia, packed with collectible slipcase and a new booklet for fans
- Bonus features include new commentary, exclusive interviews, a video essay, and fresh English subtitles
- This 1992 kung fu comedy tells the story of So Chan, legendary martial artist and master of drunken boxing
Eureka Entertainment announced the release of King of Beggars, the classic Stephen Chow martial arts comedy directed by Gordon Chan. Presented from a new 2K restoration on Blu-ray for the first time outside of Asia as part of the Eureka Classics range. Available from 27th January 2026 in North America, this edition is strictly limited to 2,000 copies and comes housed in an O-card slipcase with a collector's booklet.
At the dawn of the 1990s, following a decade in which Hong Kong martial arts cinema was dominated by Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung, a new superstar emerged: Stephen Chow. Chow rose to fame as the star of both the Fight Back to School and Royal Tramp series and King of Beggars – a comedic take on the story of famed martial artist and folk hero So Chan.
So Chan (Chow) is a naturally gifted martial artist – but lazy, unmotivated, and spoiled by his wealthy parents. He is forced to make something of himself when he falls in love with Yu Shang (Sharla Cheung), a prostitute who agrees to marry him on one condition: that he enters and wins the upcoming imperial martial arts tournament. So Chan only hopes to win Yu Shang's hand in marriage, but entering the competition soon leads him to become embroiled in a bitter feud between the famed Beggar Clan and a corrupt government official, Chiu Mo-kei (Norman Chiu).
A beloved character previously played by the likes of Yuen Siu-tien, Lau Kar-leung, Philip Kwok, Chow Yun-fat, and Gordon Liu, So Chan – popularly known as Beggar So – was a legendary master of drunken boxing who lived during the late Qing dynasty, vividly brought to life in King of Beggars by a star on the rise in Stephen Chow. Eureka Classics is proud to present the film on Blu-ray for the first time outside of Asia.
King of Beggars Limited Edition Blu-Ray Special Edition Features
- Limited edition of 2,000 copies
- Limited edition O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Sam Gilbey
- Limited edition booklet featuring new writing on King of Beggars and director Gordon Chan by Andy Willis
- 1080p HD presentation on Blu-ray from a new 2K restoration
- Cantonese audio (original stereo presentation)
- Optional English dub
- Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release
- New audio commentary with East Asian cinema expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival)
- Beggars and Tramps – new interview with director Gordon Chan
- So Chan and Stephen Chow – new video essay by East Asian cinema scholar Gary Bettinson, co-editor of The Cinema of Stephen Chow
- Original theatrical trailer
- *All extras subject to change