Knock at the Cabin: Featurette On Combining Apocalypse & Home Invasion Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Knock at the Cabin that discusses blending the genres of "apocalypse" and "home invasion."

M. Night Shyamalan is known for blending various genres together, usually by way of a twist ending that sometimes can upend what you expect from the film in the end. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but there is no denying that the man usually swings big with each project that he is given. His next movie is Knock at the Cabin, an adaptation of the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay, and it very much appears to be blending genres yet again. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette that Universal has released, Shyamalan and his cast talk about this blend of "apocalypse" with "home invasion."

Knock at the Cabin: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman, based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass), and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox. Knock at the Cabin will be released on February 3, 2023.