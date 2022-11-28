Knock At The Cabin Releases Poster, Shyamalan Film Opens Feb. 3rd

Knock At The Cabin is the newest film from M. Night Shyamalan, releasing in February 2023, and this morning we got a new poster for the film. Starring Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise), this one takes paranoia to the extreme, forcing a family to make an unimaginable choice to avert a specific event. Check out the trailer and new poster below.

Knock At The Cabin Synopsis

"While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. Universal Pictures presents Knock At The Cabin, a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman, based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass), and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox."

Like all Shyamalan films, the trailer makes it look like a hell of a flick. The man knows how to sell his films; nobody is disputing that. It is the films themselves that tend to let us down. Will this be another like that? We will find out when Knock At The Cabin opens up on February 3rd, 2023.