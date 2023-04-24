Kraven The Hunter Film Will Be Rated R, Rhino In Footage Sony is doing their CinemaCon 2023 presentation, just showed the first Kraven The Hunter footage, debuted Rhino, and confirmed an R rating.

Kraven The Hunter showed off its first footage at the Sony CinemaCon 2023 panel opening up the show tonight, and they also confirmed that the film will be rated R. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is playing Kraven, and he is joined in the film by Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Russell Crowe, Levi Miller, Christopher Abbott, and Alessandro Nivola. The film is directed by J. C. Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. In the footage, Rhino made an appearance, confirming speculation that he will appear in the film as well.

Kraven The Hunter vs Rhino No Holds Barred? Yes Please

"Since taking its first step in 2011, CinemaCon has evolved and grown to become the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry. CinemaCon is truly a global event attracting attendees from more than 80 countries. On behalf of CinemaCon, the Official Convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), we extend our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the entire motion picture theater industry for helping to make the past eleven years so successful. And now, as we gear up for our eleventh show, the excitement continues when CinemaCon returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from 24 April – 27 April 2023 for what is sure to be our biggest convention to date. From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office."

Kraven The Hunter may have just jumped into the top spot on my most anticipated comic films list. Kraven vs Rhino in an R-rated smackdown? Even Sony can't screw that up. Plenty more from CinemaCon to come, my friends.