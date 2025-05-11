Posted in: CBS, Horror, Interview, Movies, TV | Tagged: fire country, Kryptic

Kryptic: Gladstone on Working w/ Intimacy Coordinator & 'Fire Country'

Jeff Gladstone (Allegiance) spoke to Bleeding Cool about the Well Go USA thriller Kryptic, working with an intimacy coodinator & Fire Country.

Article Summary Jeff Gladstone discusses his role in the supernatural thriller Kryptic and collaborating with Chloe Pirrie

Describes working with an intimacy coordinator to create authentic, impactful scenes in Kryptic

Shares insight into his versatile acting process for intense roles in independent horror films

Reflects on his memorable experience and camaraderie working on CBS's Fire Country

Jeff Gladstone has done it all when it comes to film and TV as a jack-of-all-trades, thanks to his background in theater and improv. There's no part ever too small, having worked on several franchises like Resident Alien, Supernatural, and Goosebumps. He's also had standout moments in indie films like Kingsway (2018) and Drawing Home (2016). His latest is the Well Go USA Entertainment supernatural horror film Kryptic, which follows a woman (Chloe Pirrie) who searches for a missing monster hunter, realizing she has an inextricable bond with the creature being pursued. Gladstone spoke to Bleeding Cool about how he and Pirrie worked with an intimacy coordinator on one of the film's signature scenes and reflects on his all-too-brief run on CBS's Fire Country.

Kryptic Star Jeff Gladstone on Staying on How an Intimacy Coordinator and His Versatility Helped Him Work with Chloe Pirrie in Their Scenes, and Having His Best Time on the Network Television on 'Fire Country'

Bleeding Cool: Did it feel like you had to carry a heavy burden to bring it home when you were literally coming in without much context outside of the script and what little you've seen?

If I had to stop to think about it, yeah [laughs]. As an actor, even when auditioning, there is a lot of pressure. In terms of my process, I find you must trick yourself into feeling like there's no pressure. Otherwise, you can't be creative, right? You're going, "Oh no!" You're afraid of making a mistake and concerned about what other people will think about your performance. When it comes down to it, the script is all you have, and I put a really nice book together for this one with all my research, and I kept going back to the script. I felt like I had a good take on my role in the story.

Again, it wasn't a likable role, but I thought, "Yeah, this guy's here to increase the pressure and create some weird feelings, like, 'Is this guy safe or is he a total maniac? [laughs]" I tried to make some choices I thought would work, and then be open to see what happened on the day. Of course, there were three long days, but working with Chloe [Pirrie] on set at that time with all that going on, she was such a pro. We really connected.

The first day before we'd gone on set, we had a full day, Chloe and I, with an intimacy coordinator, who helped us stage the scene and figure out a lot of stuff. Working with an Intimacy Coordinator is so great, right? They're not there to tell you what to do or how to act. They're there to facilitate the conversation so that you can both bring your whole imagination to the scene and roles. We were able to do that. With that great experience, we were able to jump on set and have some fun and make some really dark shit [laughs].

I wanted to shift gears and talk about your TV work, and you know, you do a lot of guest spots, and I was wondering whether there was a particular recent guest spot or something further in the past that resonated with you?

That's great. I have to say, one of the last projects I worked on was 'Fire Country,' which is shot here in Vancouver. I had a nice opportunity to be on a couple of episodes there and before they killed me [laughs]. I have to say it was a fun role because he's a really complex and fun character. On TV, you don't have a lot of time to develop stuff, but the writing is good on that show. It's just a shout-out to that whole team. I showed up in the hair trailer, and everyone was dancing and singing. I was like, "Wow! This is really, in terms of TV work, one of the best sets I'd ever been on in terms of camaraderie, great energy, and support!" The leads were all very welcoming and good people. So that was fun, great team, great project, and a fun part.

Kryptic, which also stars Jason Deline, comes to select theaters and on digital.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!