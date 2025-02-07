Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, film, joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, lady gaga, Warner Bros

Lady Gaga Shares Her Reaction to Joker: Folie À Deux Critics

Lady Gaga offers a rather mature response to all the criticism surrounding the recent Warner Bros. film Joker: Folie À Deux.

It's not really news that Joker: Folie À Deux wasn't a huge hit for DC and Warner Bros., especially after the positive reception surrounding the first Joker film. That being said, it does have some fun with its strong cast and unique structure.

While speaking with Elle UK, Gaga reflected on the film and shared her reaction to the negative reception surrounding it. She perfectly explained, "People just sometimes don't like some things. It's that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. You keep going even if something didn't connect in the way that you intended."

Sure, sometimes there's a need to defend one's project (because art is all subject to opinion anyway), but during a time when many are prepared to blame marketing, script changes, or even audiences, it's kind of refreshing to witness a reaction that reminds everyone that sometimes things just don't land. It's not the end of the world!

