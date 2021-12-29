Last Night In Soho Available On Digital & Blu-ray January

Last Night in Soho, the latest film from director Edgar Wright, will be available on digital services next week on January 4th, and then on Blu-ray on January 18th. The coolest part of the release will be two commentary tracks with Wright and various other people who worked on the thriller. The lack of commentary tracks on releases lately has been terrible, so I am happy to see it here. Other features include tons of behind-the-scenes docs, deleted scenes, and more. you can see the full list of Last Night in Soho special features and the cover for the release down below.

Last Night In Soho Special Features List

MAKING OF FEATURETTES MEET ELOISE – An in-depth look at the character of Eloise and the challenges that star Thomasin McKenzie faced while bringing her to life. DREAMING OF SANDIE – A closer look at the characters of Sandie and Jack and why Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith were the perfect actors to embody the essence of the time period. SMOKE AND MIRRORS – The cast and crew break down how lighting, makeup, special effects, and creative camerawork came together to create a collision between the present day and 1960's time periods. ON THE STREETS OF SOHO – The cast and crew discuss the importance of shooting on location in Soho and the complexity of transforming the city streets back in time. TIME TRAVELLING – A look into how the music, costume design, and production design of the film work together to immerse the audience into the world of 1960's Soho.

DELETED SCENES

ANIMATICS FIRST DREAM SHADOW MEN MURDER FINAL CONFRONTATION

EXTRAS HAIR & MAKEUP TESTS** LIGHTING & VFX TESTS** WIDE ANGLE WITNESS CAM ACTON TOWN HALL STEADICAM REHEARSAL**

"DOWNTOWN" MUSIC VIDEO**

TRAILERS**

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT, EDITOR PAUL MACHLISS AND COMPOSER STEVE PRICE

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT AND CO-WRITER KRISTY WILSON-CAIRNS