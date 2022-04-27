CinemaCon 2022: Warner Bros. Brings All The Footage & Then Some Part 2

Welcome to part two of our recap of the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon. Since this panel was two hours of pretty much nothing but a bunch of new footage, this recap got long, so see the previously published part one for the rest of our coverage of this presentation. It was time to dive into more DC movies, and we moved on to Shazam: Fury of the Gods. We had several cast members come out and talk about how they are planning to preserve the previous movie's tone in the sequel, which is good because the first one hit the right tone. We also found out that there will be a time jump since so many of the kid actors shot up like weeds. We saw a trailer with a lot more of the adult versions of the characters, and the one-liners look fantastic. This is one of the few movies that got moved up recently and is now coming out on December 12th.

We jumped from that straight into a behind-the-scenes featurette from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. We find out that Black Manta has come into greater power, and Arthur and Orm will have to team up to take him down. The VFX in the behind-the-scenes featurette was incomplete, but there were some squid robots that made me think of The Matrix. Director James Wan talked about elevating this to the next level and about how a new rigging and way of shooting really opened up the possibilities for him as a director. It will be released on March 17, 2023.

Wan got to stick around for the next Warner Bros. movie as well, and we got to talk about Salem's Lot. Wan got to speak about it briefly, but we did get to hear from director Gary Dauberman about how he went for practical effects. It's a bit hard to know one way or another when it comes to horror movies and whether or not it will rely on jump scares or atmosphere. There was a pretty big jump scare in the trailer, but it does look like there is going to be some atmosphere here. The eyes of the vampires, in particular, are two pinpricks of colors that glow in the dark.

Dwayne Johnson came out to close out the Warner Bros. presentation starting with DC League of Super-Pets to end the night. Johnson praised the animation style and said that a lot of this movie depends on the dynamic between him and Kevin Hart. We got a new trailer with some new footage as well. We got a chance to see some of what appears to kick off the movie; there was some sort of weird little creature that threw kryptonite at Superman and captures him. Many people seem down on this movie, but it looks like a Saturday morning cartoon, and kids are probably going to adore it. It will be released on July 29th.

Finally, Black Adam was our closer. Johnson talked about how this movie has been a dream of his for over a decade but that he and Warner Bros. didn't really see a reason to rush if they didn't need to. He referred to Black Adam as the Dirty Harry of the superhero world, and then we got a trailer. We got a chance to see some more of Dr. Fate, who looks awesome, and we also got to see a little more of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. This movie will be auditioning members of the Justice Society of America, and at one point, someone says to Black Adam that "heroes don't don't kill people," and he replies with, "well, I do." So this will be a moral grey area of the DC universe. The panel ended after revealing a ton of stuff and giving us a lot to look forward to this year and next.