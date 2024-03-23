Posted in: Games, Movies, Sony | Tagged: legend of zelda, wes ball

Legend Of Zelda Director Wants To "Fulfill People's Greatest Desires"

Legend of Zelda director Wes Ball says he wants "to fulfill people’s greatest desires," and he knows this franchise is "important."

In November 2023, the inevitable happened, and Nintendo announced that a live-action adaptation of the Legend of Zelda was in the works. It was only a matter of time before someone decided to take a crack at this. Once The Super Mario Bros. Movie broke a billion at the box office, it became even more apparent that it would have sooner rather than later. At the moment, we don't have much in the way of specific details for this film just yet, mostly because director Wes Ball is neck deep in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which doesn't come out until May of this year. However, Ball was asked about the project by Total Film, and he explained how he knows this is important to people and how he wants to make people happy with this adaptation.

"I have this awesome idea," Ball says. "I've been thinking about it for a long freakin' tie of how cool a Zelda movie would be… I want to fulfill people's greatest desires. I know it's important, this [Zelda] franchise, to people, and I want it to be a serious movie. A real movie that can give people an escape."

This is a friendly reminder that fans often don't know what they want, and trying to please fans isn't a metric you should be working off of. Mario didn't make a billion at the box office simply by making fans happy; it made a billion because it was a good movie that everyone enjoyed regardless of whether they were fans or not. That is what Legend of Zelda needs to be; above all else, it is a good movie. Ball went on to talk about the world of the film that he wants to create, saying, "I want to live in that world. … That's the thing I want to try to create – it's got to feel like something real. Something serious and cool but fun and whimsical." We don't have any sort of release date for this film yet, but Sony is distributing it because sometimes the universe has a sense of humor.

