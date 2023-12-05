Posted in: Games, Movies, Sony | Tagged: nintendo, sony pictures, The Legend of Zelda, wes ball

Legend of Zelda: Wes Ball Hopes It Is Like A "Live-Action Miyazaki"

The Legend of Zelda director Wes Ball says that he would love for his adaptation to be like a "live-action Miyazaki."

Article Summary Wes Ball plans a live-action Zelda influenced by Miyazaki's whimsy.

The Zelda movie aims to be unique, not a Lord of the Rings duplicate.

Ball's focus remains on 'Apes' with Zelda's script still in progress.

Sony is distributing the Zelda film, intriguingly linking it to Nintendo.

We all knew it was only a matter of time before a film based on The Legend of Zelda came out, and once the box office numbers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie started blowing up, the reality was even closer. The word came down officially last month that a live-action movie was in the works, and the world is collectively…nervous, to say the least. People are very protective of this series, and this movie will be under a microscope from day one. So it's unsurprising that people involved with the film are trying to get ahead of all this. Wes Ball is currently attached to direct the movie. While he has a massive film to focus on that is coming out next year, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Entertainment Weekly was able to get more information about his adaption and what kind of vibes he's shooting for.

"This awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn't like Lord of the Rings, it's its own thing. I've always said I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that."

The Expectation For The Legend of Zelda Somehow Got Higher

Those are some pretty big declarations while also setting himself up to fail because sometimes it feels like Miyazaki has difficulty living up to Miyazaki. It's a broad claim, but it does sound like he's trying to say that The Legend of Zelda will have something similar to what you get when you watch a Miyazaki film and not be exactly like one. Or even be as good as one even though Ball does make some big promises in terms of the quality of this film. "It's going to be awesome," Ball promises. "My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda, and it is the most important property, I think, that's untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We're not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special."

However, Ball does acknowledge that he has to work on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes first, and that film is due to come out next year. He'll be making the rounds for press for that film starting in the spring, more than likely, and we can assume people will be asking about The Legend of Zelda to the point that people will probably have to put a cap on them. It sounds like they don't even have a complete script for this film yet, as Ball revealed, "We're working on the script, and whether it's the next one or not, it's hard to say exactly. But certainly, the plan is, after Apes is done, to have a little bit of a rest for a moment, and then dive into [Zelda] and hopefully give fans what they're hoping for, and also invite new people in. I think Nintendo's desire is to introduce people to this world that's been around for 40 years now." The Legend of Zelda film has no release date and is being distributed by Sony of all studios because the universe sometimes has a sense of humor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!