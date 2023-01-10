Letitia Wright Thinks That Black Panther 3 Is Already In The Works When asked when Black Panther 3 will be greenlit, Letitia Wright replied that she believes the film is already in development.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still doing very well at the box office, is a few weeks away from finding another audience when it hits Disney+ on February 1st, and is entering the awards season as a fairly decent contender. However, unlike other Marvel films, this one is a little different when it comes to whether or not there is going to be a sequel. While the movie absolutely set up plenty, the movie itself was a response to the real-life loss of Chadwick Boseman, and everything had to change due to that. How much was changed is only known to Ryan Coogler and the first draft of the script that was finished mere weeks before Boseman died. At the moment, we haven't heard about what is next for Black Panther, but star Letitia Wright is at the Golden Globes right now and got the chance to speak to Variety. When asked when we will get Black Panther 3 greenlit, Wright replied that she believes it is already in the works.

"I think it's already in the works," Wright replied. "You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and [director] Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab, so it's going to take a little while, but we're really excited for you guys to see that."

When pressed for more details, Wright dodged any sort of confirmation that she has any sort of insider knowledge with "I always try to do positive words and positive thinking, and I believe that good words manifest, so I'm manifesting a 'Black Panther 3,' why not?" There is a chance that Black Panther 3 could be in some sort of development, and Kevin Feige has said that Marvel Studios does plan up to a decade in advance. However, for anyone hoping to see Black Panther 3 before the end of phase 6? If I were a guessing woman, I'd put that on the "unlikely" pile. It's much more likely that we'll see Wright suit as Shuri in one or both of the upcoming Avengers films.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opened in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022. It will stream to Disney+ on February 1, 2023.