Imaginary Releases Another Trailer With More Chauncey The Bear

The new trailer for Blumhouse film Imaginary just dropped, and it gets seriously creepy. The film will open in theaters on March 8th.

Imaginary looks more and more creepy as the trailers come out. The new one, released today by Lionsgate, is no different. The film stars DeWanda Wise, who is also producing the film. Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley also star in the movie. It is directed by Jeff Wadlow, who will also produce alongside Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Wise. Wadlow also co-wrote the script with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. You can watch the brand-new trailer above.

Imaginary Will Be Completely Terrifying

Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family. Her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playfully and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

Director Jeff Wadlow sent out a quote about making the film that somehow makes this seem even more terrifying: "Not all imaginary friends are friendly… at least that's what the characters at the heart of IMAGINARY are about to find out. I love making films that play with the audience's perception of what is real and what is not, so a horror movie that explores the frightening possibilities of imaginary friends was the perfect sandbox for me to play in. I think the movie we made is filled with unexpected twists, big scares, and, above all else, a ton of thrilling fun. DeWanda, Pyper, and Taegen, the characters at the center of our story, are both believable as a blended family and a blast to watch as the tale unfolds. I think audiences will love watching them go toe to toe with Chauncey, our evil little bear. I promise you'll never look at a Teddy the same way again."

This film will be a grip-your-armrest-in-terror level of scary; I can just feel it. This is what they should have released in January, not Night Swim. This is the Blumhouse film I am most looking forward to this year, and that we are getting it in March and we don't have to wait a long time for it is fantastic.

Imaginary opens in theaters on March 8th.

