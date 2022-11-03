Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Comes To 4K Blu-ray In Time For Christmas

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is coming to 4K Blu-ray just in time for Christmas on December 13th. Starring Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegley, and Scoot McNairy, the family film has had a decent theatrical run so far. It comes to homes with a 4K release that includes two music videos, a few featurettes, and some more promised that will be announced closer to when the disc releases. The big draw for most here was that Mendes was involved, and from what I have heard, he did a good job. I have not seen this yet, but my daughter has already asked for it for Christmas, so I guess I will be spending the holidays with Lyle. Below you can see the cover for the release, as well as the features list that has been announced so far. Let's hope for more.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile 4K Blu-ray Details

"When the Primm family (Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle – a singing crocodile (Mendes) who loves baths, caviar, and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle's existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must band together with Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there's nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DOLBY VISION/HDE PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Croc and Roll – Lyle on Set – Featurette

Take a Look at Us – The Cast – Featurette

Two Music Videos

Optional English, Portuguese, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

AND MORE…