M3gan Unrated Cut Debuts On Peacock February 24th M3gan is coming to #Peacock on February 24th, with both the theatrical cut and an unrated cut as well for all you gorehounds.

M3gan is coming to Peacock on February 24th, but in a way, you haven't seen it. The unrated cut will be on the service that day, as well as the theatrical release. The film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten. Gerard Johnstone directs the film from a script by Akela Cooper story by Cooper and Wan. The film has grossed $167 million worldwide, and a sequel has been announced for January 2025.

M3gan Synopsis

"She's more than just a toy. She's part of the family. From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to."

"When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences. Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan."