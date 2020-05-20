Director S.J. Clarkson Signs On To Secret Marvel Sony Project

The Marvel Spider-Man universe has gained another voice. We were supposed to get two Sony Marvel movies this year with Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage but due to COVID-19 both of those movies have seen delays into 2021. That doesn't mean that the universe isn't continuing to march forward. There are a lot of movies reportedly in development but the new one that Variety is reporting on is not anything that we've seen announced before. According to their sources director S.J. Clarkson has signed on to direct a project for the Sony Marvel universe and there are rumors saying that the movie is going to be about Madame Web.

However, it's not confirmed that Madame Web is the character that Clarkson will be adapting because, at the moment, there aren't any writers attached to the project. The sources are saying that they could be looking for a big name to join the project and then writing around them instead of the other way around which wouldn't be that big of a stretch. Madame Web is usually an older character so this could be a chance for a comic book movie to have a lead character that is a woman in her forties or even older. It would be a huge change and the kind of shake-up that the industry needs. However, the character recently died and passed her powers along to Julia Carpenter aka Spider-Woman. There is a chance this is the version they could focus on but there are lots of characters that Sony could hire a big-name female star and write a movie with her in mind for the part.

Clarkson made waves back in 2018 when it was announced that she would be the first woman to direct a Star Trek movie and less than a year later she joined the Game of Thrones prequel series as the director. However, things on the Star Trek front fell apart as the movie continued to get delayed and late last year Paramount hired Noah Hawley to replace Clarkson on the Star Trek project.

There are currently no additional details for the Clarkson Sony Marvel project at the moment and Sony has no comment.