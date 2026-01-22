Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, masters of the universe, motu

Masters Of The Universe Trailer Released, And It Has The POWER!!!

The new Masters of the Universe trailer is here, along with first looks at Skeletor, He-Man, Teela, and more. It opens in theaters on June 5.

Article Summary The Masters of the Universe trailer has arrived, revealing He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and more iconic characters.

Director Travis Knight helms the film, promising nostalgic 80s action blended with a modern cinematic feel.

Character designs stay faithful to the originals, driving major hype among Masters of the Universe fans online.

The movie premieres June 5, aiming to bring powerful, action-packed He-Man adventures to theaters worldwide.

Masters of the Universe has a first trailer out, as Amazon and MGM Studios have maybe pulled off the impossible from the looks of things. Playing into 80's nostalgia and featuring our first official looks at Prince Adam, He-Man, the Power Sword, Teela, Man-At-Arms, and so many others, action flashes across the screen. Nicholas Galitzine is playing our hero, and the film is being directed by Travis Knight from a script by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Fans Are Holding Their Breath

Joining Galitzine in Masters of the Universe are Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor.

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

This looks so good. It looks so good! I cannot believe my eyes. I am seeing some Masters of the Universe fans complain about the Earth stuff, which is to be expected after how they were burned in 1987, but it looks like it will be such a small part of the film, and they actually correctly tied it into Adam's history, that I think everyone needs to just calm down. They nailed the looks of the characters, and the only thing left is to hear Skeletor speak before I call Travis Knight a genius.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

