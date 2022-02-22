Matt Reeves on the Possibility of a Sequel to The Batman

With every successful superhero movie comes the obvious discussion for sequels, spin-offs, cameos, and more. So as Matt Reeves's upcoming film The Batman prepares to debut in theaters, plenty of people are already wondering if there's more in the works. In a new interview with Los Angeles Times En Español, the filmmaker discussed the opportunity to revisit the world of The Batman and admitted that while he'd be open to it, the film doesn't leave any unresolved feelings either.

Reeves explains in the interview, "I think the first thing is a very long nap, and here's the thing, my feeling in doing the film was always that I would never treat it as chapter 1. Because chapter 1 assumes that there are more chapters. So what I wanted to do was to make this movie a satisfying experience so that people could experience a new fresh version of a character that the world has loved for over 80 years. I think that if we succeed on that front, I know that I have a lot of stories I want to tell, and then we'll do chapter 2, but not because we didn't make this one a complete experience."

In closing, the filmmaker adds, "Let's just see what happens, let's see the audience watch it. I hope they connect to it, and if they do, then yes, there's definitely more to do, and I will not be napping for too long!" In just a few weeks, there's a very strong chance we'll know if The Batman is something viable to return to – so for now, who knows. At least we know Reeves is interested in the notion of expansion.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, Twilight) as the titular hero; the film features an all-star cast of Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) as Catwoman, Paul Dano (12 Years a Slave), Colin Farrell (True Detective), Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die), John Turturro (the Transformers franchise), Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven), Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor), and Andy Serkis (Black Panther).