Matthew Lillard Says He Hasn't Told Anyone How Stu Returns in Scream 7

Matthew Lillard describes his reaction to being asked back for Scream 7 and talks about keeping Stu’s comeback a secret.

Article Summary Matthew Lillard reveals he hasn't told anyone how Stu Macher returns in Scream 7, keeping fans guessing.

Stu’s comeback was set in motion by a surprise call from original Scream creator Kevin Williamson.

Scream 7 promises a return to the franchise's roots, focusing on Sidney Prescott and her family again.

The film is shrouded in secrecy, with beloved legacy characters and mysteries fueling wild fan theories.

For years, Scream fans have traded theories about whether Stu Macher somehow survived that TV to the head in the original film. We are still firmly in the logical argument that says Stu is dead (sorry devoted Stu truthers), but either way, Matthew Lillard is officially getting another shot at the character in Scream 7. Though exactly how that plays out is still under wraps. Based on the franchise's history, it could be a voice performance, flashbacks, or some kind of tech trick, especially since other dead killers like Roman Bridger from Scream 3 are also confirmed to appear again as well.

In a new conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Lillard shared the moment he found out Stu was back on the board.

Matthew Lillard is Keeping Quiet About Stu's Return in Scream 7

"I was on a walk. I was on a business call," the actor recalls. "I put them on hold because Kevin Williamson called me in the middle of the day." The timing instantly stood out, especially since he had just seen Williamson three weeks earlier at a game night at Mike Flanagan's house. What started as a casual check-in quickly turned into something bigger. "So the moment is immortalized in my mind. I picked up the phone and we had small talk for five minutes, and it was like, 'Do you want to come back?' I literally was like, 'Oh my!' I, like, screamed." He also admits that keeping quiet has not been easy. "I will tell you, if I have a secret, I am 90 percent gonna tell someone that I have a secret. And the weird thing is, I have not told a single soul about how or why Stu comes back."

Scream 7 itself is designed as a return to basics. Original writer Williamson is in the director's chair for the first time, and the story centers Sidney Prescott and her family again, with a new Ghostface targeting the quiet town where she has tried to build a normal life. Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are back as Sidney and Gale, joined by returning survivors Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, plus Isabel May as Sidney's daughter and Joel McHale as her husband. David Arquette, Lillard, and Scott Foley are also on the call sheet, despite Dewey, Stu, and Roman all dying in earlier films. New faces include Anna Camp, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons, and Mark Consuelos.

Produced by Spyglass Media Group with Paramount Pictures handling distribution, Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27 2026. With Sidney back in the spotlight and Lillard finally invited to join the chaos again, this new chapter is positioning itself as both a legacy reunion and a fresh stab at Ghostface for a new era.

