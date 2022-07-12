MCU Producer Discusses Scarlet Witch and Phase 4 Trauma

After the massive cinematic event known as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has since shifted direction to (mostly) keep their heroes scattered and essentially adjusting to new life. We've witnessed the ramifications in Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hawkeye, WandaVision, and more, all taking the time to deal with some ramifications of the influential MCU film. Now that particular detail is being discussed and how it has uniquely manifested with fan-favorite Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch.

In a new discussion with Empire's Spoiler Special Podcast, prominent MCU co-producer Richie Palmer delved into the recent status of the Marvel universe. "Phase Four is all a reaction – and I don't mean on our part as filmmakers, I mean the characters…It's a reaction to the trauma of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame." Palmer tells the podcast before later adding, "It's also something we spoke to Elizabeth Olsen about every step of the way, that for her, Wanda's full journey is leading to a moment of accountability. And we think she's gotten there."

That awareness certainly involves her newfound power, which Palmer explains, "She's aware now, 'Oh, I'm supposed to be this god. I've always known this kinda, under the surface, but it's now been told to me. Now, my way of dealing with my loss and trauma is just going full-in to what I am, which is the Scarlet Witch, so I'm going to be that.' Of course, in our movie, she's like, 'I don't want to be that; I want to go be with my kids. So leave me alone, but I'm just letting you know that I am the Scarlet Witch, so don't mess with me.'"

Now that Scarlet Witch has gone through one of the more complex adventures of the MCU, it's about time we get to see her headline her own film and usher in the mutants, Young Avengers, and more. Right?