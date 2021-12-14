Mega Man Film In Development For Netflix

There has been plenty of talk about a potential Mega Man movie going back to 2018, with very little to no progression on that front. Due to the constant struggle (both critically and financially speaking) that comes from adapting video game or anime properties, the silence doesn't typically bode well for the outcome of these seemingly shelved titles.

More recently, an article shared by Screen Rant acknowledged an update to the site Supermarché, which also happens to be a website for Joost and Schulman's production company. They have helmed titles within the Paranormal Activity franchise, Catfish, Nerve, and more – posted an update about future projects in the works. One of which includes the beloved Mega Man IP and a few other titles to look forward to from the company.

The blurb from the website notes, "Henry, Rel, and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development slate. Features in the works include an adaptation of Capcom's MEGA MAN, which they wrote and are directing; NEMESIS, based on the Mark Millar comic, produced by Jules Daly and Sue Kroll for Warner Bros., an adaptation of Edward Abbey's novel THE MONKEY WRENCH GANG, produced by Ed Pressman, which they wrote and are directing; and RUNAWAY, a family adventure comedy based on a true story, screenplay adapted by Brendan O'Brien and produced by Matt Kaplan."

Netflix has earned quite a reputation for adapting popular properties – with the most recent large-scale endeavor being their version of Cowboy Bebop. Despite the series being in Netflix's Top 10 titles worldwide for several days, the negative response from anime gatekeepers pushed it into a fast cancellation.

If Netflix is going to continue to adapt content that has a massive following, it would be nice to see them put a little more faith (and effort) into their adaptations. Would you like to see how Netflix tackles Mega Man, or do you think this is cause for concern? Sound off below!