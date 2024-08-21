Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: francis ford coppola, Megalopolis

Megalopolis: Official Trailer, 2 BTS Images, And 9 Images Released

Lionsgate has released the official trailer, two behind-the-scenes images, and nine images from Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

Article Summary Lionsgate releases official trailer and exclusive images for Francis Ford Coppola's film, Megalopolis.

Francis Ford Coppola emphasizes his past success despite initial bad reviews in the new trailer's opening.

Megalopolis faced distribution struggles until Lionsgate stepped in, with Coppola covering marketing costs.

This Roman Epic fable, starring Adam Driver and more, hits theaters on September 27th with high expectations.

Well, that is certainly one way to start the marketing run for Megalopolis. This is also the kind of trailer we get when the filmmaker is in charge of his own marketing instead of the studio because the first minute is Francis Ford Coppola reminding us that all of his classic movies were badly reviewed at the time, but then they were later thought to be masterpieces and that he is always ahead of his time. That's certainly one way to go about releasing a film in five weeks; everyone might hate it now, but in a decade, you'll see, everyone will be writing thesis papers on this movie. This film has been all over the place since even before its extremely contentious Cannes release. When it became apparent that studios wouldn't roll the dice on the film, Lionsgate stepped up with some interesting terms regarding its domestic distribution. Coppola is covering the marketing costs for this film, which might be why this trailer is so self-aggrandizing. Then again, knowing what we know about the film's plot, maybe that's on brand. On top of the trailer, we got two behind-the-scenes images and nine images from the film itself. This one comes out at the end of next month, and who even knows if it can find an audience aside from curious film nerds?

Megalopolis: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman, Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves. Written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film is produced by Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch, and Michael Bederman, and executive produced by Anahid Nazarian, Barrie Osborne, and Darren Demetre. Megalopolis will be released in theaters on September 27th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!