Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: mercy

Mercy: New Trailer And Poster Tease A New Form Of Justice

The new trailer and poster for Mercy, starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, tease a new form of justice that could go sideways quickly.

Article Summary Mercy unveils a gripping new trailer and poster, spotlighting Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson.

The film explores an AI-driven justice system and the chaos that could follow when technology takes over.

Second trailer echoes Minority Report vibes, questioning trust in authority and modern policing trends.

Mercy promises a thrilling January 2026 release, challenging our ideas of innocence, law, and technology.

We got to see some footage from Mercy at the surprise Amazon MGM Studios panel at CinemaCon back in April, and the introduction consisted of star Chris Pratt being rolled out onto the stage while strapped to a chair; we're getting more of that. The second trailer for the new film, which is giving some serious Minority Report vibes, shows how badly everything can go when you rely on AI to solve the problems in the justice system. This is quite the concept to try and put out now, with how much people don't trust police, and the implication in this trailer is that the police are the ones being overwhelmed and the criminals are the ones getting out without consequence, when in reality that is the opposite. If Mercy is smart, that is exactly the angle they should probably explore, but how much can we expect from a January film?

Mery: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.

Mery, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, stars Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, and Kylie Rogers. It will be released on January 23, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!